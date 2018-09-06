A Michigan woman has a warning for parents after her automatic door locks trapped her baby inside a hot car.
When Katie Corbin got out of her car to fill it up with gas when she heard a "click" after she closed the door.
It was the sound of the doors in her Chevy Malibu locking automatically.
She had left both sets of keys inside the car along with her one-year-old son, Joey.
Corbin said she thought the car would know not to lock the doors when a key fob is inside.
She was parked in the shade, but with temperatures in the 90s, she knew she had no time to lose.
A bystander called 911 and police arrived within 10 minutes and got Joey out.
"He was just pouring sweat and I got him out and he stopped crying immediately just laid his head on my chest. I just squeezed him and held him,” Corbin said.
Corbin said she called the car dealership and was told key fob signals can be cut off if they are inside a purse.
They advised her to disable the passive lock settings on the car to prevent this from happening again.
