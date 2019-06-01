State data shows that more than 200 of Michigan's private schools have closed over the past decade.
The Detroit Free Press reports that many private school operators are blaming a shrinking student population, fewer resources and rising costs.
The state's Center for Educational Performance and Information found that about 112,000 Michigan students attended private schools last year. It's a 14% decrease from the 130,000 students in private schools roughly a decade ago.
The data shows that religious schools comprised the majority of the closures, but nonreligious schools, preschools and Montessori schools were also affected.
St. Sebastian School in Dearborn Heights is set to close this month. Rev. Walter Ptak told church members in March that the move comes as the parish school faces changing demographics and financial challenges.
