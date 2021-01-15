COVID-19 vaccinations for Michigan's elder population, are now on the way.
The state officially moves into phase 1B of the vaccination plan, which covers those age 65 and older. Along with frontline essential workers, and school or childcare staff.
Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington said this secondary rollout of the vaccine is thanks to incoming doses from the state.
"It's not that we're completely done with the 1A category, doses are still going to meet the needs for some of that, but because we've got some additional dose allocation, we're able to begin 1B," Harrington said.
After Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Jan. 13, the Trump administration will release millions of doses it was holding back. Health departments say they're still not sure how long this phase of administering the vaccine will take.
"We can't give you a definitive timeline, because we don't know how much vaccine we're going to have available. But we can tell you is that there's an order, in which we're going to be doing those vaccinations," Suzanne Cupal, community health division director of the Genesee County Health Dept. said.
Which is why eligible residents should schedule an appointment with their health departments right away. Harrington said the sooner they do, the faster they'll be able to get their vaccine at a local hospital, pharmacy or even health department.
"Residents just need to know, they might get a call from Covenant, they might get a call from St. Mary's, they might get a call from the health department. So, we're helping trying to coordinate that at the local level, to let folks know when and where they can go be vaccinated," Harrington said.
