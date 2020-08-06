Michigan Mud Jam has canceled its event scheduled for August.
The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 18 to 23 in Hale.
Organizers posted on Facebook on Aug. 5 saying "there is no way of moving forward without everyone being removed a day after the event starts."
Organizers are encouraging anyone who bought a ticket to hold onto it. They said the tickets will be good at any future mud jam event.
"If you paid for a reserved site or electric site they will be yours at the next mmj event," organizers said.
