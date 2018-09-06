Michigan named among top 10 states with bullying problems

In the next seven minutes, a child in the United States will be bullied. With back-to-school season upon us, are you worried about your child’s safety?
A new study from WalletHub ranks Michigan 9th overall among states with the biggest bulling problems.
The personal-finance website measured the commonness and prevention of bullying in 47 states and the District of Columbia by looking at key metrics such as bullying-incident rate, truancy costs for schools and share of high school students bullied online.
The study also found Michigan is among the top five states with the highest percentage of high school students bullied online.
Even our schools take a financial hit from bullying, according to WalletHub.
A National Association of Secondary School Principals report shows the average public school can incur more than $2.3 million in lost funding and expenses as a result of lower attendance and various types of disciplinary actions.
About half of world's teens experience peer violence in and around school
A report from the United Nations Children's Fund suggest schools could and should be much safer.
The report, released Wednesday, finds that about half of 13- to 15-year-old students worldwide -- or 150 million of them -- have said they experience violence, such as physical fights or forms of bullying, from their peers in and around school.
In addition, the report notes that students experience other forms of violence at school, such as attacks on classrooms or physical punishment by teachers.
Globally, about 720 million school-age children live in countries where they are not fully protected by law against forms of physical punishment at school, according to the report.
"Schools are not as safe as they should be, because of bullying, because of corporal punishment by teachers, because of attacks on schools," said Claudia Cappa, a senior adviser on statistics at UNICEF and a contributor to the new report.
