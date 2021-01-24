The Michigan National Guard is expanding its COVID-19 response.
An additional 300 guard members are being deployed to help with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Starting Sunday, three task forces will be deployed to help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments.
The task forces include 50 vaccination and testing teams.
“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”
The vaccination teams will be setting up mass vaccinations around the state.
“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.