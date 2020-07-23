The Michigan National Guard is continuing to help with drive-through COVID-19 testing.
They are working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments in Genesee and Washtenaw counties.
Testing, which comes at no cost, will be in Flint from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, located at G5443 Saginaw St.
“As Michigan communities continue to face the challenges of this global pandemic, the Michigan National Guard is proud to partner with public health professionals from across the state to provide community-based testing opportunities,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are honored to serve the communities that we live and work in, this service is a core function of the Michigan National Guard.”
The Michigan National Guard has more than 25 trained testing teams ready to help the state.
Among the three-member teams are a certified medic to conduct testing and two other members to help with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.
