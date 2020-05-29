The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend for communities across the state including Midland and Flint.
These drive-thru sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public and will take place May 30 and May 31.
“As we reopen Michigan’s economy, widespread testing is critically important so that we can track the spread of COVID-19 in local communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. "I encourage residents in these communities to take the opportunity to be tested at one of these drive-thru sites this weekend."
The Michigan National Guard has more than 60 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.
Testing will take place in Midland at Dow Diamond from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Testing will also take place in Flint at the Shiloh Missionary Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Testing will also be available in Westland, Traverse City, Mackinaw City and Albion.
