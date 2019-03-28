The Michigan National Guard is taking steps to make sure it’s soldiers have the necessary help in suicide prevention after losing three members in under a month.
“Anytime we have a soldier that passes, we make sure that we go out to support the family,” John Hall with the Michigan National Guard said. “Our soldiers drill once each month for a weekend and during the month of April the general has determined that we will spend at least two hour blocks in which every commander sits down with their soldiers to insure that they have worked through all the risk factors, through all the actions that you can take if you feel that someone is in need and what it is that they can do in order to help each other out.”
The National Guard spoke with TV 5 over the phone, they told us what signs friends and family members of soldiers should look out for.
“They’re always on edge, they’re very anxious, they can’t seem to relax, they’ve gotten negative about life events, they’re talking about hopelessness and they’re kind of giving up, or maybe they are starting to rely on drugs and alcohol,” David Davenport, with the Michigan guard said.
Officials said they are always looking for ways to make sure all their soldiers get the help and attention they deserve.
“At the end of each of these trainings, we have an AAR where the soldiers actually tell us was this training beneficial? What is it that we can do differently? So, it’s not a top-down approach necessarily. We want to interact with our soldiers and make sure that they’re providing us with the feedback of what services we can provide them and what is it that we can do to mitigate their challenges in life,” Hall said.
