Aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front-line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michigan needs.
The national guard is calling it the Michigan Strong Flyover.
An aircraft will fly over McLaren Hospital and the Flint Food Bank at about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, according to their map.
According to the national guard, dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.
The national guard said residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home and should refrain from traveling to see it.
