The Michigan National Guard and the Department of Health and Human Services will continue to provide COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan.
The drive-through sites will be offered at no cost on June 13 and June 14.
The following location will be open in the Mid-Michigan area:
Gratiot County
Alma Middle School
1700 Pine Ave.
Alma, MI 48801
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“The Michigan National Guard is proud to provide this important service to communities across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Testing is a critical measure to mitigate risk as Michiganders get back to work; we are working hard alongside our state partners to make it safe and easy to get tested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.