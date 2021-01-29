Federal authorities have asked for support from the Michigan National Guard for continued security efforts at the U.S. Capitol.
Michigan National Guard members returned to the state on Jan. 24 after the Presidential Inauguration.
Now up to 1,000 soldiers and airmen are being requested for a new security mission in Washington, D.C.
According to the Michigan Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, close to half of the force was sent to D.C. on Jan. 28.
The remaining Guard members will join them this weekend.
The deployment is expected to last into March.
“It is an honor to be asked to provide this support to our federal partners,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We have identified the resources needed to fulfill this request, and I know that our Michigan Guard members were requested to serve in this capacity because of their outstanding reputation of service, professionalism and patriotism.”
Approximately 7,000 National Guard members will be involved in the new mission at the U.S. Capitol, according to the National Guard Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.