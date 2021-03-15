About 1,000 Michigan National Guard soldiers returned to Michigan Monday after a mission in Washington D.C.
The group was sent to the capital on Jan. 29 to help the D.C. National Guard and the Capitol police in the Post Inaugural Security Mission.
"The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have always stepped up whenever called upon and their support for the Capitol region was no different,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so happy to welcome them home and proud of their service and professionalism. Their dedication and conduct are a credit to the State of Michigan and our nation.”
Soldiers from the 177th Military Police Brigade and the 107th Engineer Battalion made up a majority of the contingent sent to D.C.
"We are thankful for the sacrifices our members make and the support they receive from their families and communities,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Michigan National Guard is ready to serve our state and nation whenever the opportunity arises, but we are always glad to have the soldiers return home.”
Before the Post Inaugural Security Mission, Michigan National Guard soldiers were also in D.C. to give support during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
