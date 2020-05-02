Beginning May 4, the Michigan National Guard will assist the Michigan Department of Corrections staff in testing every prisoner at the Baraga Correctional Facility.
“The medical professionals of the Michigan National Guard are proud to assist with COVID-19 testing in the Upper Peninsula,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are community members and neighbors, and we always ready to assist in the fight against COVID-19.”
After Baraga, the facilities being tested include Alger Correctional Facility, Marquette Branch Prison, Newberry Correctional Facility, Chippewa Correctional Facility and Kinross Correctional Facility. This totals 7,500 prisoners.
“We are very grateful for the support from the National Guard in this effort to continue our testing of prisoners across the state,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Their assistance will allow us to accelerate our plans for testing our population, which will help us keep our staff, prisoners and the public safe.”
The majority of the soldiers working on the project are residents in the U.P.
MDOC employees who are active members of the Guard at these facilities will also assist in the process.
Once samples are collected from each facility, the MDOC will transport them to a lab for testing. The results are expected to return within 48 hours.
The clinicians, staff and patients of War Memorial Hospital appreciate the effort to fully test and identify the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus at Kinross Correctional Facility and other prisons in the UP,” said David Jahn, president and CEO, War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste Marie. “As a CEO who could be calling upon my staff to care for very sick infectious disease patients, I need to have as much information as possible to be prepared for a surge.”.
