The Michigan National Guard will provide support for the inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the deployment of several hundred members.
“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard continually prove themselves as an invaluable source of compassion and reassurance to their fellow Michiganders, stepping up from their communities to serve this state during some of our most challenging times,” Whitmer said. “Ensuring a peaceful transition of presidential power is essential to our democracy, and I’m proud that these outstanding Michiganders will be lending their professionalism, training, and seasoned experience to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans in Washington, D.C.”
Members of the National Guard from numerous states will provide additional security and traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall, and the White House.
As of Jan. 14, there were about 7,000 National Guard members on the ground in Washington, D.C., according to the National Guard Bureau.
“The National Guard has been a part of every inauguration since George Washington and it’s an honor to be requested for this mission,” said Major General Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our Soldiers and Airmen have the right values, the right training, and the right equipment to serve as a source of reassurance alongside our interagency partners during this important time for our nation.”
