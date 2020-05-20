Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to the Midland area after massive flooding resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.
The Michigan State Police requested that the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents.
Around 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support.
The Michigan National Guard is using assets such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs) that are capable of driving through high water for this mission. More than 200 Soldiers and additional equipment are expected to arrive throughout the day. Additional guard members are on standby with capabilities for other missions including aviation, rescue hoist, and logistical support, if required.
“Our priority is supporting the State of Michigan’s response to this situation and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Michigan citizens,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Members of the Michigan National Guard are trained to respond at a moment’s notice when their skills are called upon – their professionalism is another reassuring example of the guard’s mission as ‘Michiganders helping Michiganders.’”
