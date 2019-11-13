Universal Pictures announced Wednesday their pick to play Claressa Shields in her biopic.
Shields excitedly announced on Instagram that actress Ryan Destiny would play her in the movie based on her life.
The movie is titles "Flint Strong."
Destiny, 24, is a Michigan native herself. She was born in Detroit and went to West Bloomfield Hills High School.
Destiny also announced her role on Instagram calling the role and "absolute dream and honor." She also referred to Shields as "a power house.
Destiny is known for her role in the Fox musical drama Star and has a recurring role on Grown-ish.
