Flu season is upon us and it’s hitting Michigan harder than most, according to a new report by thermometer company Kinsa.
The report estimates that Michigan is the second sickest state in the U.S. with nearly 7% of the population experiencing flu-like symptoms while nationally illness levels are only at about 5%.
Dr. Roy Small with Covenant MedExpress in Saginaw said he’s seen an increase in Mid-Michigan.
“Oh absolutely, we’ve just been bombarded with flu cases here at the MedExpress,” Small said.
He said that in one day, he saw as many as 59 patients and about five to 10 flu cases.
Dr. Small said if you notice any of the following symptoms to make sure you visit your local physician right away.
“The flu is the mother of all colds, it hits you like a train,” Small said. “Real sudden, bad body aches, high fever, and a cough.”
His advice is to get plenty for rest, avoid stress, and add more vitamin D into your diet.
To avoid catching the flu, Dr. Small recommends hand sanitizers, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and don’t touch your face.
