The U.S. Census aims to count every person living in the country every decade.
The census determines how much federal funding each state receives for services.
It also determines how the state is represented in Congress.
“We currently have 14 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives but stand the chance of losing one seat if our population declines. If that happens, our state’s congressional districts would have to be redrawn, which would lead to a reduction in the number of electoral votes we have in presidential elections,” the state of Michigan said in a press release on Feb. 6.
To provide an accurate count in the 2020 census, the Michigan Census Committee has launched a statewide “Count me In” campaign to help dispel myths about the census and maximize participation. The campaign focuses on the "three C's" - convenient, confidential, and critical to the future of Michigan.
The questions on the census are simple and include how many people are living in your home on April 1, 2020, whether the home is owned or rented, as well as the sex, age, and race of each person in the home.
Every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census by April 1. This is the first-time residents will have the option to answer the census online.
You can also respond by phone or mail.
For more information click here.
