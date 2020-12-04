A registered nurse with Beaumont Health is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Karen Whitefoot has seen the damage COVID-19 has caused people. This is why she is participating in the Astra Zeneca vaccine trial.
“I feel that personally, I am more afraid of getting COVID than I am about any side effects or any issues with this vaccine,” Whitefoot said.
This is Whitefoot’s third COVID-19 related trial.
“Watching the devastation of this disease from the inside has been heartbreaking. I want to be part of making things better, I want to be the change, I want to be on the forefront of getting this virus eradicated," Whitefoot said.
Whitefoot participated in an antibody study earlier this year and a hydroxychloroquine study in April. She is doing it partly for her twin children.
“They are in their early 20s. They are out in the world working. They are going to be starting families and having children in the future, and again I want this to be a better world for them,” Whitefoot said.
Whitefoot got her first injection on Dec. 2 and has felt fine so far. There is an app she uses to check in with the researchers and let them know how she is doing.
“I think this is just bigger than us as an individual because the potential of us transmitting this virus to someone it could kill, even if it doesn’t kill us is so huge, and I think that we have to look at that as humans,” Whitefoot said.
Whitefoot has not gotten COVID-19 at all this year. She will get another injection on Dec. 13. She will not find out if she received the placebo or the real thing until years from now.
