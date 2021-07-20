The Michigan Nurses Association is releasing a video to draw attention to the plight of pandemic caregivers and the continued need for support.
The association is making a plea to lawmakers to set safe limits on patient assignments in hospitals and the hours a single nurse can work.
“We're there to take care of the patients and their families and help them get better, not cause them more pain and suffering,” Jamie Brown said.
Brown is a nurse. She's also the president of the Michigan Nurses Association. Brown said there have been too many times that hospital patients have endured unnecessary pain because there weren't enough nurses.
“There was a patient that needed to get out of bed to go to the bathroom. But they weren't steady on their feet, so they fell while the nurse was taking care of her other patients and ended up bruising their hip,” Brown said.
State lawmakers in Lansing have introduced bipartisan legislation called the Safe Patient Care Act. It would limit the number of patient assignments for a nurse and the amount of forced overtime that nurses would have to work. Proponents of the bills say it would greatly enhance patient care.
Brown said the American Hospital Association is against the proposed measures.
“Nurses cost more money to have at the bedside and it's really all about the profits over putting patient safety first which is sad,” Brown said.
A spokesperson with the American Hospital Association told TV5 they don't usually comment on state legislation. TV5 has also reached out to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. No response yet.
In the meantime, the series of bills has to pass in both the state senate and house before they could be signed into law by Gov. Whitmer. If that happens, Brown will celebrate over 10 years of hard work to make her vision a reality.
“To have a bill of this magnitude passed would really put the meat behind the nurses are heroes. And it would mean a lot to all of the nurses in Michigan,” Brown said.
