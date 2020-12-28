Skilled nursing home staff and residents began receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The facilities received the vaccine through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with Walgreens and CVS through the program to facilitate and manage safe vaccinations while reducing problems on local health departments and long-term care facilities.
“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families and the dedicated men and women who care for them. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable populations, which is why my administration has prioritized testing in our nursing homes from the beginning. Now, we have developed a plan that will help us distribute a safe and effective vaccine to our nursing home residents and staff,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Remember: it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by continuing to properly mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will get through this together.”
It is predicted to take three weeks to complete vaccinations on around 91,000 residents and staff at nursing facilities. Additional eligible facilities will begin receiving vaccinations in the future. These facilities include personal care homes, residential care, assisted living, adult family home, adult foster home, HUD supportive housing for the elderly and veterans’ homes.
“We know the residents of these facilities are at high-risk for severe illness and death from the virus, and early vaccination of both residents and those caring for them is critical to help protect this population,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are pleased that more than 5,000 long-term care facilities including more than 400 skilled nursing facilities have been enrolled in the program in Michigan to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”
The safety of residents and staff will be protected with vaccinators required to be at all applicable Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 testing requirements for long-term care facilities. The pharmacists will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Nursing facility providers are eager to begin the process of vaccinating residents and staff,” said Melissa Samuel, president and CEO of Health Care Association of Michigan. “The coronavirus has been most unmerciful to the residents we care for. We are very hopeful this vaccine will not only be a lifesaver for residents and staff, but also expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones. We want all our residents and staff vaccinated. Until we reach those levels, we will all need to remain vigilant in our efforts to mitigate further spread of the virus. I want to thank everyone that has made this day possible.”
Phase 1A includes unpaid and paid workers in healthcare settings who could be exposed indirectly or directly to patients and cannot work from home. In addition, residents in long-term care facilities are also in Phase 1A.
