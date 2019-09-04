The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering grants supporting land-based industries and infrastructure that benefit rural communities.
The Rural Development Fund grants could be awarded for projects dealing with industrial expansion and training of workers in land-based industries. Infrastructure projects that draw funding could involve energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater.
Land-based industries include food and agriculture; forestry; mining; oil and gas production; and tourism.
The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. A total of $1.4 million will be distributed, with individual grants totaling no more than $100,000.
Applications must be received by Oct. 29. Information is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.