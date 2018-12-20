Body camera footage taken with a Trenton, Michigan Police Officer’s camera shows how he managed to save a life.
It was about 3:45 p.m. on Monday when a woman lost control of her vehicle, and landed in the Detroit River.
A nearby couple witnessed it, and called 911.
The responding Sergeant sized up the situation, that included a sinking SUV.
His decision was to jump into a kayak and paddle out to the vehicle.
Trenton Police said the kayak belonged to someone living along the shore, and the Sergeant was able to use the paddle to break the driver side window, and pull the driver out.
She is doing OK, and back home.
There’s no word on what caused her to go into the river.
