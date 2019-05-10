A police officer in southern Michigan has been fired after body camera video showed him striking a handcuffed 13-year-old boy in the back of a patrol car.
Albion police say the officer, whose name hasn't been released, violated departmental policies and was fired in February.
The teen's grandparents called police Nov. 24, saying he threatened them with a pen.
Video shows the officer ordering him to remain in the patrol car, then hitting the teen as he struggled to get out. Pepper spray also was used.
MLive.com says police reports show the teen has the mental maturity of a 7-year-old.
WXMI-TV reports that a rally protesting police brutality in the case was held Thursday in an Albion, about 95 miles west of Detroit.
The officer hasn't been charged.
