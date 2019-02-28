A western Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after activists accused him of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran who is actually a U.S. citizen.
Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington on Thursday announced Lt. Curt VanderKooi's leave pending a city review of whether he "was properly held accountable."
Activists called for VanderKooi's firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man.
VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez' November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as "loco," or crazy. Interim police Chief David Kiddle says VanderKooi was reprimanded for "unprofessional language."
Dozens of people attended a city commission meeting Tuesday to express displeasure with how Ramos-Gomez was treated.
