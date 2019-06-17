Two mid-Michigan police officers are on administrative leave amid an investigation after one of them struck a 16-year-old girl in the legs during an arrest.
Lansing police Chief Mike Yankowski on Saturday released body worn camera video of Friday's police interaction with the girl. Yankowski says in a statement that allegations against officers are taken seriously and the department "holds its employees to the highest standards."
One officer is seen punching the girl's legs in the back of a patrol vehicle after she refused to get inside. Yankowski says officers were there to pick up the girl and a 15-year-old boy, who were wanted for escaping custody and probation violations.
Videos shot by bystanders circulated on social media afterward. The Lansing State Journal reports more than 100 people protested Saturday.
