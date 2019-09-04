Two major retailers this week are telling customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores amid the mass shootings in the U.S.
“It’s great, it’s great. It’s a high time,” said Linda Brundage, executive director of Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.
It’s a move that has people with strong feelings about gun rights speaking out, including Brundage.
“It’s time for corporations to stand up to the gun lobby,” Brundage said.
The decision by Kroger and Walmart has also left Michigan’s gun owners with the decision of where to take their business.
“I wouldn’t go shopping there for it any longer, really for anything. I would boycott them altogether,” said Sid Booker.
Booker’s family is full of law enforcement, she thinks the decision is unfair.
“I don’t think it’s right. I think that if a person goes in there and they want to buy that particular ammo or a gun if they sell it, whether it be for personal or hunting, they should be allowed to do so,” Booker said.
In the meantime, TV5 spoke with Senator Debbie Stabenow in Flint about the retailer’s decision.
“Well first of all, I want to thank Walmart and I think it’s common sense,” Stabenow said.
She said Washington will also jump into the fire by pushing for comprehensive background checks next week.
