A three-legged bear has been spotted wandering around northern Michigan, and now officials are working to trap him.
The Michigan DNR, and the Bay Mills Indian Community are working together to trap the black bear spotted around Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.
The bear has been seen near the Pt. Iroquois Lighthouse and Spectacle Village.
It’s unclear how the animal was hurt, but officials are working to set live traps and take him to a safe place.
If you see the bear, call Bay Mills Police or Bay Mills Conservation at 906-248-8645, or 906-248-8651.
