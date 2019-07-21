As summer temperatures rise, the Michigan Public Service Commission is suggesting ways to stay cool while keeping utility bills under control.
The agency recommends using fans to supplement air conditioning. Ceiling fans allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4 degrees without affecting comfort. And you can save energy by turning fans off when leaving the room.
Installing and setting a programmable thermostat can help save up to 10 percent annually on cooling and heating costs.
Another idea is grilling outdoors instead of turning on your stove or oven. And sealing ventilation ducts could prevent air losses that account for about 30 percent of a cooling system's energy consumption.
The commission's Be Summerwise website has other tips for beating the heat in economical ways.
