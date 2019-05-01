Michigan residents will have several opportunities to sound off about proposed changes in deer regulations.
The state Natural Resources Commission plans to vote on the revisions in July. The seven-member commission is appointed by the governor to regulate taking of game and sport fish.
Among the recommendations are a baiting and feeding ban for the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula; a moderate increase in U.P. antlerless deer licenses; redefining bait to exclude natural or synthetic food-scented materials not consumed by deer; and moving the Liberty Hunt to the second weekend in September to prevent conflicts between hound bear hunters and youth deer hunters.
Officials will take comments at a series of forums between May 9 and July 11. Comments also can be emailed to nrc@michigan.gov.
