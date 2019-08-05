After the mass shootings over the weekend that left 30 dead, Michigan officials agree that something should be done to keep residents safe.
“There’s no question. What we’ve seen in the last couple of days is absolutely tragic,” said Senator Gary Peters.
During a stop in Flint, Peters reacted to the pair of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 30 dead.
“As horrible as these incidents are, we have over thirty thousand people die every year in this country as a result of gun violence. And we have to address this issue, we have to step up and take some meaningful action,” Peters said.
At the state level, Attorney General Dana Nessel is concerned that at least one of these mass shootings is being investigated as a hate crime. She pointed out that her office has a hate crimes division here in the state.
“We wanted to make certain that all communities of people were protected and so we’re working vigorously in an effort to ensure that people all around the state feel as though they’re properly protected,” Nessel said.
Gun rights advocates insist that mental health and hate are the catalysts behind the mass shootings.
Nessel thinks something needs to be done about the weapons used in these attacks.
“The sorry state of affairs of our gun laws in the state of Michigan and nationally as well. And so what I’m prepared to do is really get out there, work with the legislature, and do everything I possibly can to encourage them to pass reasonable gun restrictions which are absolutely essential to curb gun violence in this state,” Nessel said.
TV5 spoke with Congressman John Moolenaar, he said he voted for legislation to strengthen the background check system that was signed into law. He said he’ll consider additional measures to keep Michigan residents safe while respecting due process and the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
Peters said the time to act is now.
“If we can’t put a bill that deals with gun violence on the floor after the tragic incidents in both El Paso and Dayton, I don’t know what more we could possibly do,” Peters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.