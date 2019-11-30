The Michigan and Ohio secretaries of state made a friendly bet at the college football game and it wasn’t about football.
Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson and Ohio’s Frank LaRose placed a bet on 2020 voter turnout at the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State football game in Ann Arbor.
Benson, a proud Michigander and Wolverine, and LaRose, a proud Ohioan and Buckeye, each wagered that their state would see a higher voter turnout percentage in the 2020 general election.
If Michigan has a higher turnout next November, LaRose will have to wear maize and blue and sign the Michigan fight song as next year’s rivalry football game. If Ohio beats Michigan in voter turnout, Benson will wear scarlet and grey and since the Ohio fight song.
“Your vote is your voice and we want all voters to understand that their vote matters next fall and, in every election,” Secretary Benson said. “I know my fellow Michiganders won’t let me down and will turn out to vote in very large numbers next November.”
In past elections, Michigan and Ohio have been very close in voter turnout rates. The 2016 presidential election drew a voter turnout rate of 64 percent on both states.
The 2018 midterm elections resulted in a higher percentage of voter turnout in Ohio, 63 percent of Ohioans voted, and 53 percent of Michiganders voted.
At the university level, The Ohio State University recently edged out the University of Michigan with 43 percent versus 41 percent of student voting rates in the 2018 midterms.
The total number of voters between the states stood strikingly close, with Ohio standing at 4.5 million voters versus Michigan’s 4.4 million.
Good luck Michigan.
