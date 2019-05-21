Michigan's economic development arm has approved $223 million in incentives to help Fiat Chrysler invest in five factories, including the construction of a new assembly plant in Detroit.
The Michigan Strategic Fund authorized the package Tuesday, shortly after it was unveiled during a public meeting. The incentives include a mix of tax breaks, grants and the state's portion to help Detroit acquire land.
Fiat Chrysler is pledging to add 6,400 jobs in the Detroit area, including just under 5,000 in the city of Detroit.
Included in the state package is a $105 million "Good Jobs" incentive, which lets companies keep all or half of the income taxes associated with new jobs for up to 10 years, if the jobs pay at least the regional average. That accounts for more than half the maximum $200 million available under the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.