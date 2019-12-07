Michigan regulators have approved a 9.2% natural gas rate increase for 300,000 customers of SEMCO Energy Gas.
The utility will use the nearly $20 million rate increase to replace gas mains and initiate an infrastructure reliability improvement program.
The Port Huron-based company delivers natural gas to customers in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula and in parts of the Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday that a residential customer using an average amount of natural gas will pay $6.10 more per month.
