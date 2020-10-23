Michigan could see a record number of people voting in the 2020 election.
More than two million ballots have already cast with just 11 days until election day.
A total of 3.1 million voters have request absentee ballots already.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state is on track to have more voters than ever before.
You can still request an absentee ballot, or vote early at your clerks office.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m. across the state on election night. You can check where your polling place is here.
