The House Oversight Committee is tackling unemployment benefit problems again after hearing from Michigan residents fed up and overwhelmed by phone, email, and online misadventures trying to lay claim to their jobless benefits.
Big Rapids businessman Colby Bettis is the owner of the Two Hats Ranch Shooting and Hunting Range. He told the committee he was ineligible for typical unemployment benefits, but was eventually considered through the pandemic unemployment assistance program last spring.
“I didn't apply right away. I didn't think, you know, it's nobody else's job to keep me afloat. I'm a big boy, so I would tough this out. It's only going to be two more weeks,” Bettis said.
By the end of April, he had to lay off virtually every non-family full-time employee. Turning to the state PUA program, he started attempting unsuccessfully to certify, also trying online and by phone through July without success.
“Patience was the, was the theme overall in life at this time,” Bettis said.
At his mid-September contact with the state unemployment agency, the first time actually getting someone on the phone, he was told he wasn't even in the system.
It turns out his claim was closed by the state the day after he opened it. Bettis was told the state only had 50 agents handling a stack of about 20,000 PUA claims.
Two days ago, after being asked for another mountain of paperwork, Bettis was credited for the full amount.
The Michigan House is looking at several bills to improve and speed the application and resolution process, but the process is not expected to drastically improve any time soon.
