Bills advancing in Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature would scale back new citizen-initiated laws to raise the minimum wage and require employers to provide paid sick leave.
The Senate Government Operations Committee passed the legislation 3-2, along party lines, Tuesday.
One bill would keep intact what eventually will be a $12 minimum hourly wage but remove a provision that raises the minimum for tipped employees to the level for other workers. Another bill would significantly change pending paid sick day requirements, reducing the number of hours from 72 to 36 annually.
Legislators passed the ballot initiatives in September rather than let them go to the ballot, making it easier to amend them now.
Lawmakers have enacted citizen initiatives seven times in the last 55 years but have never substantially scaled one back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.