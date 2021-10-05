Michigan has been chosen to take part in a national strategy to improve care and bring down substance overdoses.
Three other states and territories are working with National Governors Association (NGA) Policy Academy for the program.
Michigan is hoping to create a system that can respond to emerging drug trends and the needs of individuals, families, and communities impacted by substance use disorder.
“This epidemic touches every area of our state and the opportunity to participate in the National Governors Association academy will help Michigan expand our strategy for fighting the ongoing drug overdose crisis affecting our communities,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “It has been shown that people who use drugs are not just using opioids and, through participation in this academy, Michigan will be able to develop plans and implement actions to address overdose issues on all fronts.”
Last year, the United States recorded the highest number of drug overdose deaths. Michigan saw a 14 percent increase in overdose fatalities in 2020, according to provisional data.
Over the last five years, preliminary data shows a six-fold increase in the number of overdose deaths involving a psychostimulant, such as methamphetamine, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Overdose response efforts have mainly focused on opioids, but the state health department says there is a renewed focus on combating the larger overdose crisis due to increasing rates of stimulant use.
“We have made important progress in addressing opioid use and reducing deaths, but we can and must do more,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We must do everything possible to save lives, increase opportunities for Michiganders to have successful recoveries and prevent additional tragedies among our families and communities.”
Michigan will learn about new approaches to addressing stimulant and polysubstance use through the NGA Policy Academy. Other participants include American Samoa, Connecticut, and West Virginia.
