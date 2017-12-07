Michigan police department hands out gift cards to traffic violators

A police department in Michigan certainly has the Christmas spirit this December. They're handing out gift cards - not tickets - for people who commit moving violations.
Normally when you get pulled over by police, it's for something you did wrong. However, in Novi, they're doing something a little different by giving a little treat and bringing kindness to their residents.
"Most people when they see police, or have encounters with police, it's not on a good day, it's a bad day. We don't come to your barbecue or your kid's birthday party, we come because your house got broken into or something serious happened. So, in this situation anytime we pull someone over it's usually for speeding or some other moving violation. So, in order to put a spin on it and do something positive, it is a great feeling,” said Samantha Grockau with Novi Police.
Every year, the restaurant Moe's gives police gift cards to hand out.
"I'm surprised and pleasantly pleased. I appreciate it being called to my attention that I didn't do something appropriate and that it's being handled this way certainly. It's a lot better than going home being upset about a ticket,” said Kenneth Herbst, a Novi resident.
Novi Police will be handing the gift cards out for the rest of the season.
