Michigan State Police are hoping DNA testing will reveal the identity of woman whose remains were found nearly 30 years ago.
The police are turning to the DNA Doe Project. The group uses a DNA database to make comparisons and reconstruct family trees.
WOOD-TV reports that authorities are hoping to bring justice to the woman whose remains were found inside two garbage bags in 1992.
Missing from the remains were the woman's hands and a set of dentures.
Detective Sgt. Douglas Kill says the level of decomposition made it impossible to determine how she died.
