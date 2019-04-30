Police in Coldwater, Michigan are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby that was originally reported as an accident.
Medical Reports obtained by 24 Hour News 8 shows Luna Royer-King broken bones before the incident.
Reports show that in her short life Luna suffered a history of child abuse, doctors said.
Luna was hospitalized on February 12 after she reportedly fell from a child swing at her parent’s home in Coldwater.
"She was a very happy girl, a little bit sassy sometimes, I loved it,” Luna’s mother Ashley King, said. “But overall, she was a very happy baby."
Doctors told her family she wasn’t going to survive.
"It was horrible, to watch her suffer, to know what had been done to her wasn't an accident, to know she wasn't ever coming home,” said Ginny King, Luna’s grandmother. “I was never going to get to hold her again, I was never going to get to listen to her giggle."
The mom and grandmother said Luna was home alone with her dad, Coleman Royer.
"He called me, and he told me, ‘Hey, Luna just fell out of her swing,’” Ashley said. “The next sentence out of his mouth is, ‘Where are you?’"
Ashley said Luna seemed fine when she got home but took a video of her in her swing and sent it to Ginny.
"I called her right away because I knew what I was seeing on that video was not a normal response to being in the swing, it was not a normal baby action," Ginny said.
Luna was taken to the local emergency room and later transferred to Mott Children’s Hospital.
"We really just spent the next two days waiting for the inevitable," Ginny said.
Medical records show doctors found nine broken ribs with “fractures of differing age” and a broken left elbow.
An MRI found water on the brain, often associated with abusive head trauma.
The doctors wrote “findings are consistent with child abuse.”
Coleman said he was with Luna when she fell from the swing, but she was fine when he left.
He denied any involvement in her death and said the mom and grandmother keep changing their stories.
When asked about the broken bones, Coleman said, “I’ll be honest with you, I can’t tell you where that comes from. I just can’t. I have no idea.”
Coldwater Police are investigating the death and officers said they plan to turn their findings over to the Branch County Prosecutor.
