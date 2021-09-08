Last Christmas Eve, two Midland police officers and a suspect caught on fire. After extinguishing themselves, one officer covered the suspect with his coat to put out the fire as the other called for help.
All of them were taken to the hospital, but the suspect didn't make it. The two officers are the Police Officers Association of Michigan’s Officers of the Year.
Midland Police Officer Tyler Hollingsworth's life changed on that Christmas Eve.
"I could see that my left hand and my jacket was on fire," Hollingsworth said.
Authorities say a 49-year-old Midland man poured fuel on himself. Hollingsworth and another officer attempted to stop the man from lighting himself on fire, but the man was able to ignite himself.
Everyone was on fire; Hollingsworth and the other officer were seriously injured. The man who started the blaze died.
"We did everything that we could to try and get him out of there alive to make sure that he made it through. There's no ill will that I harbor towards the gentleman or towards the family or anything like that," Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth suffered burns to both of his hands and legs. The most significant injury was to his left hand.
He said he's had 11 surgeries so far with more to come. Hollingsworth is a frequent visitor to Hurley’s Physical Therapy-Hand Care Clinic.
"I'm on desk duty for now until we can get my left hand fully functioning again," Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth plans on continuing treatment with the hope of getting back on the road.
"It would be fantastic to be back out there and doing what I signed up to do and be a part of the community again in that regard and being able to go out there and interact with the members of it. That would be a big day for me," Hollingsworth said.
