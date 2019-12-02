Zeke Campbell loves the police. He already has his own Sterling Heights Police uniform and visits the station whenever he can.
“Zeke’s kind of a celebrity at the station when he comes in with mom and dad. He wants to say hi to the police officers; the guys love him. And then we found out it was his birthday coming up, so we put the call out to say if anyone wanted to chip in for birthday present for Zeke,” explained Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.
And everyone did.
"It says Officer Zeke, it has a Sterling Heights Police patch and a Sterling Heights Police badge," Dwojakowski explained.
The big surprise was Zeke’s very own police cruiser.
"The car is an exact replica of our police cars."
Zeke’s police cruiser has AM-FM radio and an MP3 player. About the only thing he can’t do is run other drivers’ license plates.
"I cannot thank you guys enough for all of this,” said Zeke’s mom, Sara. "He has said may times that he wants to be a police officer because he said, 'I want to help people, but I also want to arrest them for breaking speed limits'. So that is like the biggest thing. He has always wanted to be a police officer.”
Sterling Heights police went above and beyond on this one.
"You just ask for one little thing and then all of a sudden before you know it, it is like 'hey' we are going to do this. It has just made our world, but I know it has completely really has made our sons world," Sara explained.
