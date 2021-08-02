Some Michigan communities will have elections on Tuesday, and voters have from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot in person.
Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to return their ballots as soon as possible to their local clerk’s office or to a secure ballot dropbox.
Ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 to be counted. Residents have until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 to request an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office.
“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone participates,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “No matter how you choose to do so, the most important thing is to participate, and to exercise your rights in the way that works best for you. Those with elections tomorrow can be confident that no matter how they choose to cast their ballot, the process will be safe, secure and accessible to all.”
Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot, find the drop boxes in the area, and learn more about the election online with the Michigan Voter Information Center.
Anyone with an absentee ballot who would prefer to vote in person can surrender their ballot to a poll worker on election day and receive a new one.
Voters who still need to register can do so at clerk offices until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.