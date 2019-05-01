A massive fire tore through one of the largest Michigan egg producing farms.
Smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters spent the evening of April 30 battling a fire at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch in Ionia County.
CBS affiliate WLNS talked to a man who used to work at the ranch.
"It's devastating because our son is working in the barns right now," said Doug Minier. "They got this fire and they're not even evacuating them right now. I don't know why."
The ranch housed tens of thousands of chickens, and Minier said the impact will not only be felt in Michigan, but across the country.
"They supply McDonald's and Meijer and places like Sam's Club and all that from Canada to Florida," said Minier.
At last check officials hadn’t released any details as to how the fire started or if any people or animals were hurt.
