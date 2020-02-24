Kelly Wisniewski is already dreading her next trip to the Secretary of State.
"It’s going to be like crunch time try to get in there and wait in those lines,” Wisniewski said.
In just 7 months travelers will need a "real ID-compliant" driver's license, U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID to fly within the United States.
The real ID law goes into effect on October 1.
"I feel like it’s an inconvenience because I was never informed of that," Wisniewski said.
The real ID act established minimum security standards for the issuing of state licenses and their production.
Without one you won't be able to board federally regulated commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities.
"Real ID is a part of the federal government’s response to 9/11," said Jake Rollow, Director of Communications for the Michigan Department of State.
Rollow says the Real ID Act's requirements have been delayed for years.
"It’s a law that’s been in place for a long time,” Rollow said. “And it’s now coming into the final phase which is full enforcement.'
He says will know if you are compliant if you have a star on the right-hand side of your license.
If not, he says make an appointment and make sure you have all the correct documents.
"As long as they bring in the right documents they’ll be in and out in about 20 minutes,” Rollow said. “Those documents often include a passport. But there are other options that folks can use to prove citizenship."
At the end of the day Wisniewski is supportive of extra safety measures.
"I guess it’s good but it’s kind of weird they haven’t done something like this sooner," she said.
