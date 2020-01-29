A former priest is scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the ages of 13 and 16.
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Neil Kalina is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 10 after he waived his rights to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28. in Macomb County District Court.
In addition to those two crimes, Kalina was originally charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 years old. After discovery of new information, the Attorney General’s office dismissed those charges.
Kalina was a priest at St. Kieran Catholic Church in Shelby Township when the assaults allegedly occurred. The incidents allegedly occurred in 1984.
Kalina left Michigan around 1985 and moved to California where he operated a faith-based service program for at-risk young men.
He was arrested on May 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.