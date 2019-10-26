GENERIC: crime tape, police line

Police say two Michigan prison officers found dead last week were shot.

Authorities in Grand Traverse County won't publicly say it was a murder-suicide, although they say there's no threat to the public.

Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn were found dead Friday at their home near Kingsley. Both transferred to Oaks Correctional Facility, near Manistee, after the Pugsley prison was closed.

The 53-year-old Kelley was named officer of the year at Pugsley in 2013. The 49-year-old Winn got the same award in 2014.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.