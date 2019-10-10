State health officials are investigating after seven people treated at a suburban Detroit hospital were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it's working with the Macomb County Health Department to investigate the illnesses at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens.
The departments say six of the seven Legionnaires' cases have been reported at the hospital since mid-September. Both agencies are investigating the source of the disease and whether there are more infected people.
The hospital is cooperating with the investigation and plans to increase water testing to look for any signs of the Legionella bacteria that causes the illness.
Legionnaire's is a flu-like illness contracted when infected water vapor is inhaled. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly susceptible.
